Tesla tycoon Elon Musk gets magazine's nod

NEW YORK – Calling him a “clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman,” Time magazine has named Tesla CEO Elon Musk as its Person of the Year for 2021.

Musk, who is also the founder and CEO space exploration company SpaceX, recently passed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the world's wealthiest person as the rising price of Tesla pushed his net worth to about $300 billion. He owns about 17% of Tesla's stock, which sold for almost $1,000 each Monday.

Time cited the breadth of Musk's endeavors, from his founding of SpaceX in 2002, to his hand in the creation of the alternative energy company SolarCity in addition to Tesla, the most valuable car company in the world.

The magazine emphasizes that its annual acknowledgment is not an award, but rather, “recognition of the person who had the most influence on the events of the year, for good or for ill.”

Virgin Atlantic receives $530 million in funding

Virgin Atlantic has received $530 million of new funding from its shareholders to help the airline ride out the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement Monday, the company said its shareholders, Richard Branson's Virgin Group and Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, will provide the money in line with their stakes. Virgin Group owns 51% of the airline, while Delta owns the rest.

“Our story has been well documented during the pandemic,” Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss said. “Throughout, our shareholders Virgin Group and Delta Air Lines, and our creditors, have been a source of unwavering support.”

UK bank fined $354 million over laundering rules

British bank NatWest was fined $354 million on Monday for failing to comply with money laundering rules in a case that marked the first time U.K. financial regulators pursued criminal charges for such violations.

The fine was handed down at Southwark Crown Court in London. NatWest, the partially state-owned bank formerly known as Royal Bank of Scotland, had pleaded guilty Oct. 7 to charges related to deposits made by a jewelry business between 2012 and 2016.