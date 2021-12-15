MKM moving operations to East Central

MKM architecture + design will move the firm's operations to 435 E. Brackenridge St. in downtown Fort Wayne's East Central neighborhood.

Built in 1925, the 10,400-square-foot historic warehouse will accommodate the firm's recent growth as it moves into its 40th year of business, a news release said.

The firm's location at 119 W. Wayne St. has 11,368 square feet, of which 7,400 is remodeled and in use, a spokeswoman said.

“We're thrilled to be able to invest in the East Central neighborhood,” said a statement from Zachary Benedict, principal. “Having spent the last 25 years at our previous location on Wayne Street, this move not only allows our firm to stay downtown – it gives our team the chance to utilize our focus on community health and well-being to further the development of the neighborhood.”

Canada gives US 'solutions'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada has put forward “a number of solutions” for resolving its complaint about a proposed U.S. tax incentive on electric vehicles made only by unionized American workers.

Canada has slammed the tax credit as a violation of the North American trade pact among Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, saying it amounts to unraveling five decades of integration in the auto sector.

On Friday, Canada sent a letter to U.S. Senate leaders threatening to levy targeted tariffs on U.S. goods and take other retaliatory measures under the trade deal. The proposed tax incentive is a part of the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act currently before the U.S. Senate.

Toyota ramps up EV goals

Toyota is beefing up its electric vehicle lineup, offering 30 new fully electric models by 2030, its president, Akio Toyoda, said Tuesday.

Toyota Motor Corp. plans to sell 3.5 million electric vehicles in 2030, he said, up from its earlier plan to sell 2 million zero emission hydrogen and battery electric vehicles a year worldwide by 2030. Toyota now sells about 10 million vehicles globally a year.

Toyota promised a full lineup of electric models called the “bz series,” short for “beyond zero,” coming in the years ahead, including SUVs, pickup trucks and sports cars.