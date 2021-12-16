Fed to tighten credit faster, sees 3 rate hikes in '22

WASHINGTON – With inflation surging and unemployment falling, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday that it will shrink its support for the economy more quickly and expects to raise interest rates three times next year.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy is growing at a “robust pace” even as it faces risks from the pandemic, and he thinks spending by businesses and consumers will remain strong. But because inflation is likely to persist longer than the Fed had earlier expected, Powell said the central bank needs to address that threat to help the economy sustain its expansion.

“We will use our tools both to support the economy and a strong labor market and to prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched,” Powell said at a news conference.

In a sharp policy shift, the Fed said it will withdraw its monthly bond purchases at twice the pace it previously announced and likely end them in March. The accelerated timetable puts the Fed on a path to start raising rates as early as the first half of next year.

The Fed's new forecast that it will raise its benchmark short-term rate three times next year is up from just one rate hike it had projected in September. The Fed's key rate, now pinned near zero, influences many consumer and business loans, including for mortgages, credit cards and auto loans.

Those borrowing costs may start to rise in the coming months, though the Fed's actions don't always immediately affect other loan rates. And even if the central bank does raise rates three times next year, it would still leave its benchmark rate historically low, below 1%.

Collectively, the Fed's policymakers forecast Wednesday that inflation, as measured by their preferred gauge, will reach 5.3% by year's end, up from their October reading of 5%. They expect inflation to slow considerably to a 2.6% annual rate by the end of 2022. But that's up from its September forecast of just 2.2%. The officials foresee the unemployment rate falling to 3.5% by the end of 2022.