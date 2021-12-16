India wants chipmakers to build there

NEW DELHI – India has announced a $10.2 billion incentive plan in an attempt to attract global chipmakers and transform the country into a semiconductor production hub.

The plan announced Wednesday by government officials comes amid a global semiconductor shortage, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, that has delayed delivery of consumer goods, including cars.

India's government will extend financial support of up to 50% of a project's cost to eligible display and semiconductor fabricators.

San Francisco in-home staff to get sick leave

Nannies, house cleaners, gardeners and other San Francisco domestic workers must be given paid sick leave under a groundbreaking law approved by city leaders this week.

The city's Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously passed the legislation, which the San Francisco Chronicle said is the first of its kind in the U.S.

The measure would affect 10,000 people in the city who work in private homes cleaning, cooking, tending children, garden or providing non-medical care for seniors or residents with disabilities. Supporters of the law said that workforce is typically low-paid, with many women and immigrants.

Unilever executive hired to lead Chanel

The luxury fashion house Chanel has chosen Leena Nair, a longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO.

Analysts say her hiring signals how the brand is accounting for changing consumer awareness of the industry's environmental effect and the importance of diverse hires.

Nair tweeted that she was “humbled and honored” to be appointed to the role at the “iconic and admired company.”