Myanmar gems' trade denounced by activists

Human rights activists are lobbying major jewelers to stop buying gems sourced in Myanmar as a way to exert pressure on Myanmar's military leaders by limiting profits from the country's lucrative mining industry.

A report by the group Global Witness released Wednesday outlines how the army is involved in gemstone mining despite a moratorium on new licenses put in place before the military seized power Feb. 1, ousting the government of Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

It comes as legislation is pending in the U.S. Congress, the Burma Act of 2021, which would prohibit all U.S. imports of Myanmar gemstones.

“There is no such thing as an ethically sourced Burmese ruby,” Clare Hammond, senior Myanmar campaigner at Global Witness, said in a statement. “These gemstones are sold as symbols of human connection and affection, yet the supply chain is steeped in corruption and horrific human rights abuses.”

Last week, luxury jeweler Harry Winston announced it would no longer buy gemstones with Burmese origins regardless of when they were imported.

Indian jewelry company Vaibhav Global said in late November it had removed all listings of products including Myanmar gems while it investigates their sourcing. Vaibhav's products are sold widely online, including on Amazon, Overstock and Walmart's sites.

Tiffany & Co. never resumed using Burmese gems after U.S. sanctions against Myanmar were lifted in 2016 when the country was in the midst of political and economic reforms following decades of military rule. Cartier, Signet Jewelers – the owner of the Zales, Kay Jewelers and Jared chains – and Boodles also have declared they are not sourcing gemstones from Myanmar.

But prized Burmese “pigeon blood” rubies and other beautiful gemstones are easily available on many e-commerce sites, as are costly items of jewelry adorned with gems from strife-torn Mogok.