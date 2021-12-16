Spending slows in November

NEW YORK – Americans slowed their spending from October to November but continued shopping ahead of the critical holiday season, brushing off rising prices and shortages.

Retail sales rose a modest, seasonally adjusted 0.3% in November compared with the previous month when sales jumped 1.8%, the U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday.

That was a bit weaker than most economists had expected, yet consistent headlines about shortages may have pushed some to begin holiday shopping early, shifting sales from November to October.

There were also hints of a return to prepandemic behavior with Americans spending more on services that include going out to dinner, activities that had been under significant pressure because of the fear of infection.

While sales dipped at department stores and other retail spots, sales at restaurants rose 1% compared with October. That is the biggest gain since July.

Omicron emerged late in November, and the report Wednesday would not capture any of its negative effects.

The U.S. reported last week that consumer prices jumped 6.8% during the last year – the biggest surge in almost four decades.

Some of the largest cost spikes have been for things about which consumers would be aware. In addition to food and gas, prices for homes, cars, clothing and almost everything else is on the rise.

But U.S. families, on average, are taking home more money than they did before the pandemic. Wages and salaries grew 4.2% in September compared with a year earlier, the largest annual increase in two decades of records.