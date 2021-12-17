Area bus plant closures to cost 192 jobs

NAPPANEE – A British bus maker plans to close two bus assembly plants in northern Indiana early next year, costing nearly 200 workers their jobs.

Alexander Dennis Inc.'s parent, NFI Group Inc., announced it would close a factory in Nappanee with 168 workers, and another in Peru with 24 workers, between February and May, The Elkhart Truth reported.

Company officials informed the mayors of both cities as well as the Indiana Department of Workforce Development in early December of the closures.

Alexander Dennis is a British bus maker with plants in multiple countries. It took control of the Nappanee plant in 2017 after operating it as a joint venture with ABC Cos., and invested $1.5 million while adding another assembly line to make Enviro500 double-deck buses.

Alexander Dennis was sold two years later to NFI Group, which announced in July that it would close its Alexander Dennis manufacturing locations in North America, which include the two Indiana plants and one in Ontario, Canada.

Double-deck bus manufacturing will move to existing NFI Group location, according to the company, which cited cost-savings as the reason for the closures.

“As it is never easy to close locations and impact individuals' careers, this important decision was not taken lightly,” NFI President Paul Soubry said.