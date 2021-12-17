Ex-McDonald's CEO repays millions

Former McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook has paid back more than $105 million in equity awards and cash to the burger giant after it learned he had lied about the extent of his misconduct while he was its top executive.

McDonald's board sued Easterbrook in August 2020, saying it wouldn't have terminated him without cause if it had known the extent of his misconduct.

The company sought the return of equity awards granted in 2018 and 2019.

The settlement announced Thursday holds Easterbrook accountable, McDonald's Chairman Enrique Hernandez Jr. said.

Meijer surprises customers with gift

Meijer has given away $500,000 in holiday shopping sprees, including $6,300 in Fort Wayne.

The Michigan-based grocery and general merchandise retailer has three stores in Fort Wayne.

This year, Meijer surprised one customer at each of its stores with a $1,000 gift card, as well as five Pickup customers at each location with a $100 coupon for future orders, according to a news release.

Also, Meijer surprised three team members at each store with a $200 gift card to thank them for their efforts this holiday season.