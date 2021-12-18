Boeing ends US mandate

Aerospace giant Boeing said Friday it's suspending a company vaccination requirement for all U.S.-based employees.

The Seattle Times reported the company adopted a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in October to ensure compliance with the federal executive order that required all employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated.

Union says Starbucks intimidated workers

The union vying to represent Starbucks employees is objecting to the results of elections at two Buffalo-area stores.

The union says the coffee retailer waged a “shock and awe” campaign meant to dissuade workers from voting to unionize.

Employees at a Buffalo Starbucks voted in favor of a union last week, becoming the first in the U.S. to do so.

But Workers United says the company's intimidation tactics affected the other stores where votes failed or weren't immediately determined.

GM's EV business delivers FedEx vans

BrightDrop, General Motors Co.'s new electric delivery and logistics business, has delivered the first five vans of an order of 500 to customer FedEx Corp., the company said Friday.

FedEx is the first customer to receive EV600s. The first few will be operated and stored at the FedEx Express facility in Inglewood, California.