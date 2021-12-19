Worker exodus not slowing down

The employee exodus is likely to continue into 2022, if the Indiana labor force is any indication.

Results of a first-time survey that the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, its Institute for Workforce Excellence and Indiana Chamber Foundation commissioned show nearly a quarter of employees – 24% – expect to search for new job opportunities in the next year. And those are workers who indicated they feel secure in their jobs.

If the expectations hold, that could extend what has become widely known as The Great Resignation – a willingness among workers nationwide to walk away from their job.

“Job security does not always equal contentment for individuals,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said in a statement. “Having purpose at work, flexibility and a competitive salary are all big factors, with the first two becoming increasingly important for workers since the pandemic began.”

The survey results also suggest a disconnect between what some employees think employers desire and the skills businesses believe are needed.

Nearly one-third (32%) of Hoosier workers believed that a high school diploma is all they need, the chamber said. Minority workers were more likely to consider a college degree necessary.

“It's alarming that so many still believe a high school diploma will provide them the type of prosperity to sustain them throughout life,” Brinegar said. “Unfortunately, their perspective just doesn't match up to the realities of the modern workforce.”

For the last 14 years, the Indiana Chamber has done an annual employer workforce survey – the most recent issued in late September. The emphasis of the new worker survey was on employment, the economy and the future.

Nationally, 4.2 million Americans quit their jobs in October, a Dec. 8 Bureau of Labor Statistics report showed. And in September, the government said a record 4.4 million people did so.

“There seem to be a plethora of reasons for why workers are looking for other jobs or leaving the workforce altogether. This, I think, points to the notion that the pandemic has led many people to reevaluate their lifestyles, working conditions, and finances,” said Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works. Business services representatives who work with the organization indicate the reasons prompting the intense employee exodus from some employers are wide-ranging. They include:

• A worker shortage that is necessitating some employees work longer hours and/or overtime, which is triggering burnout.

• Inconsistent hours due to the materials shortage may be prompting some workers to look for different occupations.

• Lack of child care interfering with the ability to hold down certain jobs.

And some businesses, Farrant said, also report they can't compete with what they consider a wage-and-benefits war – enhancements such as wage increases, benefits on the first day of employment, and sign-on bonuses.

The 2021 Indiana Chamber employee survey was conducted online by Cygnal Research in Washington, D.C., spokesman Matt Ottinger said. It was completed during the third quarter by 602 Hoosiers – registered voters ages 18 to 60 who were employed, underemployed or unemployed. None of the respondents were business owners or considered upper-level management, the chamber said.

A total of 43% of the unemployed respondents said they had quit as opposed to 38% who were terminated or laid off. Only 15% of those laid off were due to a business closure.

Among the unemployed, 70% were currently looking for work and 26% were not. More than half of the unemployed have been without a stable job with a living wage for more than six months.

For those wanting steady employment, many employers desire new hires with education and training beyond 12th grade.

In March 2021, for example, 916,000 jobs were added to the U.S. economy. Of those, less than 1% or just 7,000 jobs were for people with only a high school diploma, the chamber said.

In northeast Indiana, Farrant said upskilling the workforce efforts have had mixed results. The region has “been a leader” in employer-based training for existing workers, tapping into a state grant program. But interest in a Workforce Ready Grant program, which is not employer-driven, has lagged, he said.

“We have always stressed to the people we serve that having a high school diploma is a vital first step to gainful employment, but it is not the end-all,” Farrant said through email. “It is essential that people continue their training and education to keep up with the ever-increasing skill demands of employers.”

Even employers who may not require college or trade skills have had a tough time filling entry level jobs, including retailers and restaurants. That has been evidenced by hiring signs posted at many businesses, prompting some to even cut back hours due to inadequate staffing.

One bright spot the state chamber points to: most who completed its worker survey did recognize the importance of more education or training – with 58% of Hoosier workers considering pursuing career development in the past year or two. The vast majority of those (74%) contemplating enhancing their skills already hold a post-high school diploma credential or industry certification.

Separately, over three-quarters (78%) of workers acknowledge their lack of education is a barrier to job opportunities and would be willing to get more training if their employer encouraged them to do so.

“For their best interests and that of their workers, more employers should begin to look at growing the workforce they need. Whether that's via formal tuition reimbursement or training programs, or simply through encouragement or access to resources,” Brinegar says. “This will be one of the most effective ways to fill the existing talent shortage.”

lisagreen@jg.net