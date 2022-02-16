Casinos hit jackpot with best year ever

America's commercial casinos won $53 billion in 2021, their best year ever according to figures released Tuesday.

The American Gaming Association, the gambling industry's national trade group, released year-end figures showing that in-person gambling continues to be the main source of revenue for the gambling industry, even as internet and sports betting continue to grow in the U.S.

The $53 billion won by casinos is more than 21% higher than the previous best year, which came in 2019, before the novel coronavirus pandemic hit.

They also show that many gamblers have not been deterred from visiting a casino, even during the pandemic. The casinos have spent millions on health and safety protocols to try to limit the spread of the virus.

“These results are nothing short of remarkable,” Bill Miller, president and CEO of the association, said in a webinar to discuss the results.

The numbers do not include tribal casinos, which report their revenue separately.

Of the 33 states plus Washington, D.C., that have commercial gambling, 23 set records for revenue last year. Almost $45 billion was won from in-person gamblers at casinos last year, up 6.6% from 2019.

Sports betting continued its rapid growth, with more than $57 billion wagered legally on games last year, more than double 2020. Of that total, casinos and racetrack sportsbooks saw nearly $4.3 billion in revenue after winning bets and other expenses were paid. That's also more than double from 2020.

Miller said 2022 is looking promising for the casino industry, citing the launch of mobile sports betting in Louisiana and New York, which in just four weeks has become the No. 1 sports betting state, with more than $2 billion wagered.

He said he expects sports betting in Ohio and Nebraska to go online in 2022, and noted Maryland's mobile launch “is in the works.”

Physical casinos will open this year in Virginia and several new racetrack casinos will open in Nebraska, he said.