Franklin says its quarterly income grew

Franklin Electric Co. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income for last year of nearly $40.7 million, or 85 cents per diluted share, up from about $26.8 million, or 57 cents per share, in the same period of 2020.

The Fort Wayne water and fuel pumping systems company said it had record net sales of $432.5 million in the last quarter, up 35% from the $321.1 million in sales recorded in the last quarter of 2020.

For the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2021, the company said Tuesday it had net income of $153.8 million, up from $100.4 million in 2020. Income per diluted share for 2021 was $3.25, up from $2.14 the previous year.

Nominations sought

Greater Fort Wayne Inc. is accepting nominations for the fourth annual Champions of Change Awards its Women's Network will present at a May 12 luncheon.

The awards celebrate those who mentor and empower women in Allen County, a Tuesday news release said. Submit nominations online at www.greaterfortwayneinc.com/talent/womensnetwork through March 25.

Three awards will be presented, each honoring an individual from Allen County making a substantial impact in one of the following sectors – nonprofit, corporate or education.

Last year two winners were named – Leslee Hill and Rachel Tobin-Smith.

Ossian plan announced

Logan Properties will invest nearly $3 million for the purchase of real estate, site improvements and construction of a 30,000-square-foot facility in Ossian's Park One Industrial Park.

The Spec Building will be on a five-acre Wells County parcel west of Haldrup USA in Ossian. The building will have expansion capabilities of up to 60,000 square feet, the county's Economic Development agency said in a Tuesday news release.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the fall and be completed next spring.