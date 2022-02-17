Banks complete merger

Old National Bancorp and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. announced Wednesday that they have completed their all-stock merger of equals, announced June 1.

The combined company creates the sixth-largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, with more than $46 billion of combined assets and $34 billion of assets under management.

Old National's Evansville headquarters will be one of two for the combined company, which will use the Old National Bank name. The other is in Chicago. A software conversion is expected to be complete in July.

At the effective time of the merger Tuesday, each share of First Midwest common stock was converted into the right to receive 1.1336 shares of Old National common stock.

Former First Midwest stockholders collectively represent about 44% of the combined company.

Retail sales up 3.8%, best since March

Americans sharply ramped up their spending at retail stores last month in a sign that many consumers remain unfazed by rising inflation.

Retail sales jumped 3.8% from December to January, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. Though inflation helped boost that figure, most of January's gain reflected more purchases, not higher prices.

Last month's increase was the largest since last March, when most households received a final federal stimulus check of $1,400. The fact that consumer spending remains brisk even after government stimulus has faded suggests that Americans' pay is rising enough to drive a healthy pace of spending and economic growth.

Airbnb earns profit 2nd straight quarter

Airbnb has reported its second straight quarterly profit and it says its revenue is now higher than it was before the pandemic.

It said Tuesday that it earned $55 million in the fourth quarter, a turnaround from a loss of $3.9 billion a year ago.

The San Francisco-based home-sharing company says the omicron variant of COVID-19 had less effect on bookings and cancellations than last year's delta variant.