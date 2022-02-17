Lutheran parent's earnings fall 55%

Lutheran Health Network's parent company on Wednesday reported a 55% decline in annual earnings for 2021, the second year of the coronavirus pandemic.

Community Health Systems Inc.'s net income last year was $230 million, or $1.76 per diluted common share, compared with 2020's net income of $511 million, or $4.39 a share.

The health care provider also reported fourth-quarter earnings of $178 million, or $1.34 a share, a 43% decrease from the $311 million, or $2.57 a share, posted for the same three months of 2020.

CEO Tim Hingtgen commented on the results.

“The company delivered a solid year, with positive trends across a number of indicators, due to the successful advancement of multiple strategic and operational initiatives,” he said in a statement. “As we move forward, we expect the company's focused investments and operational initiatives to drive incremental growth and drive value for all stakeholders.”

The Franklin, Tennessee-based company received about $1.2 billion from the Medicare Accelerated and Advanced Payment Program in April 2020 as part of a federal pandemic relief program. As of Dec. 31, Community Health had recouped or repaid all Medicare accelerated payments owed, the company reported.

Community Health ended the year with 83 hospitals, including Lutheran's network hospitals, which include the Dupont, Lutheran and Lutheran Downtown locations. Lutheran Downtown Hospital, a $118 million, five-story facility, opened to patients Nov. 13.

For years, local critics of Community Health Systems have openly expressed doubt about the company's commitment to the Fort Wayne market, accusing the company of siphoning off local profits to bolster financially distressed holdings.

Amid critics' concerns is the amount of money the health care provider owes. Despite making payments throughout 2021, Community Health didn't make a dent in the total. The company ended last year with $12.11 billion in long-term debt, a slight increase from the $12.10 billion reported as of Dec. 31, 2020.

In the earnings release, which was issued after markets closed, the company warned that it “continues to be affected by the public health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

