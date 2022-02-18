Purdue Pharma opioid settlement in limbo

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and a group of states have not been able to agree on a multibillion-dollar settlement of lawsuits about the drug's role in the opioid crisis after more than a month of mediation.

A mediator could call for still more talks between the parties, Purdue lawyer Marshall Huebner said at a hearing Thursday.

At the hearing, conducted by videoconference from his White Plains, New York, courtroom, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain extended until March 3 legal protections for the company and its owners that had been set to expire Thursday.

Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue and members of the Sackler family who own it have been cast as villains in the opioid overdose and addiction crisis that has claimed the lives of more than 500,000 Americans during the last two decades.

While OxyContin is the among best-known prescription opioids, state, local and Native American governments have been suing – and in many cases, settling with – many other companies that make or distribute drugs about the toll of opioids.

With lawsuits about Purdue's role mounting, the company filed for bankruptcy protection in 2019. Last year, lawyers for local governments and most states agreed to a deal to settle all the claims against the company.

Most attorneys general agreed to the deal, which would have required that most of the $4.5 billion in cash and charitable assets be used to fight the opioid crisis, sent $750 million to individual victims or their survivors, and made public millions of company documents.

But the attorneys general for eight states and the District of Columbia refused to sign on, contending the deal didn't do enough to hold the Sacklers accountable. Those holdouts prevailed on appeal, persuading another judge last December to reject the settlement.