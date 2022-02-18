US investigates Tesla vehicles' sudden braking

DETROIT – U.S. auto safety regulators have launched another investigation of Tesla, this time tied to complaints that its cars can stop on roads for no apparent reason.

The government says it has 354 complaints from owners during the last nine months about “phantom braking” in Tesla Models 3 and Y. The probe covers an estimated 416,000 vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years. No crashes or injuries were reported.

The vehicles have partially automated driver-assist features such as adaptive cruise control and “autopilot,” which allows them to automatically brake and steer within their lanes. Documents posted Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the vehicles can unexpectedly brake at highway speeds. Many owners in the complaints say they feared a rear-end crash on a freeway.

Messages were left Thursday seeking comment from Tesla.

Jobless claims rise slightly

Applications for U.S. unemployment benefits rose last week but remain near historically low levels, reflecting relatively few layoffs across the economy.

Jobless claims rose by 23,000, to 248,000, for the week ending Feb. 12, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Claims were revised upward to 225,000 the previous week.

Yet the four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, fell by 10,500, to 243,250. It was the second straight week of declines after rising for five straight weeks as the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus spread.

Mortgage rates near 4%

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped again this week, approaching levels not seen since 2019.

The average rate on a 30-year loan reached 3.92%, up from 3.69% the previous week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. A year ago, the long-term rate was 2.81%. The last time the 30-year rate was higher was in May 2019, when it reached 3.99%.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages rose to 3.15% from 2.93% one week earlier. It stood at 2.21% a year ago. It last breached 3% in March 2020.