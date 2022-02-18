Walmart delivers strong quarter

NEW YORK – Walmart muscled through rising inflation, a snarled global supply chain and surging costs related to COVID-19 sick leave among its workers to deliver strong fourth-quarter results Thursday.

The country's largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, also delivered Thursday an upbeat outlook for this year and boosted its dividend. Walmart shares rose $5.07, to $138.59, in late afternoon trading Thursday.

Walmart said its shoppers are still in good financial shape, and it doesn't see any major changes in consumer behavior patterns. It also expects supply-chain issues to ease in coming months.

Like other retailers, Walmart faces rising costs for everything from labor to shipping as supply-chain backups hit companies worldwide during the holidays. As the country's largest food-seller, it's also more vulnerable to rising food prices.

This past holiday quarter also offered an extra challenge – a contagious new variant, omicron, that forced many workers to take sick leave.

But Walmart used its clout to muscle through the big challenges by chartering vessels for its goods as it moved into the holiday shipping crunch. As for managing inflation, it said it's using years of expertise from monitoring surging prices in other parts of the world, such as Mexico and parts of South America, where it does business.

Walmart's CEO, Doug McMillon, said the retailer is closely working with suppliers to manage inflation and is keeping price gaps with its rival where it wants them. It's particularly focused on keeping prices low for basic items on which its low-income segment depends.

In fact, Walmart said that its rollbacks – a temporary price reduction on an item – are significantly up from the end of the third quarter and about where they were at the end of the first quarter last year.

Net income reached $3.56 billion, or $1.28 per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 31. Per-share earnings adjusted for one-time costs and benefits were $1.53, or 3 cents better than Wall Street expected, according to a survey by FactSet. Last year during the same period, the company lost $2.9 billion, partly because of costs related to the pandemic.