Mustang Mach-E dethrones Tesla

With its all-electric Mustang Mach-E, Ford Motor Co. has dethroned Tesla Inc. from this year's Top Picks list released by Consumer Reports.

Ford was the only Detroit Three automaker with a vehicle on the list, which emphasizes vehicles that are affordable and still deliver the latest safety features.

The Top Picks by price:

• Under $25,000: Nissan Sentra and Nissan Rogue Sport;

• $25,000 to $35,000: Subaru Forester, Toyota Prius and Honda Accord;

• $35,000 to $45,000: Toyota RAV4 Prime, Kia Telluride and Honda Ridgeline;

• $45,000 to $55,000: Lexus RX, Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Longtime firms sought

Indiana officials are accepting nominations for the Governor's Century and Half Century Business Awards, which honor Hoosier businesses that have remained in operation for at least 100 or 50 years, respectively.

Qualifying criteria include that the business must have had continuous operations in Indiana for 100 or 50 years by Dec. 31 and must have participated in the same line of work for the duration of its operations. If different, an explanation of the evolution into the current business must be provided on the nomination form.

Eligible companies are encouraged to complete the online application by April 1. Go to the Indiana Economic Development Corp. website for additional details.

Existing-homes sales soar

Sales of previously occupied homes rose in January as a surge in buyers with cash and others eager to avoid higher mortgage rates snapped up properties, leaving the number of available houses on the market at a record low.

Existing-home sales rose 6.7% last month from December, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.5 million, the National Association of Realtors said Friday.

The median home price jumped 15.4%, to $350,300, from last year at this time. Half the sales were higher than the median and half lower.

The number of homes for sale at the end of January totaled just 860,000, the fewest since the NAR began tracking it in 1999. At the current sales pace, that amounts to a record-low 1.6 months' supply.