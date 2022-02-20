The Journal Gazette
 
Sunday, February 20, 2022 1:00 am

The week ahead

Monday

• U.S. stock and bond markets closed for Washington's Birthday

Tuesday

• Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for February

Thursday

• Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits

• Commerce Department releases fourth-quarter gross domestic product

• Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates

Friday

• Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for January

