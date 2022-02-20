Sunday, February 20, 2022 1:00 am
The week ahead
Monday
• U.S. stock and bond markets closed for Washington's Birthday
Tuesday
• Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for February
Thursday
• Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits
• Commerce Department releases fourth-quarter gross domestic product
• Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates
Friday
• Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for January
