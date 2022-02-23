Cebolla's agrees to pay OT to settle suit

The operator of seven Fort Wayne-area restaurants has settled an employee wage case, leading to the recovery of $63,546 in unpaid overtime, the U.S. Department of Labor said.

A news release Tuesday said Cebolla's Mexican Grill shortchanged 17 managers when the salary it paid was “determined to be insufficient to relieve the employer of its overtime obligations.”

The investigation by the labor department's Wage and Hour Division involved five Cebolla's locations in Fort Wayne and two others – in Angola and Auburn – based on pay requirements when employees worked more than 40 hours in a workweek, the release said.

“Simply calling an employee a manager and paying them a salary is not sufficient. This is a very common violation, and it can have a negative impact on recruitment and retention of workers,” said a statement from Patricia Lewis, Wage and Hour Division district director based in Indianapolis.

A spokesman for the restaurants could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon, although detailed messages were left at two locations.

Along with the overtime violations, investigators found the employer failed to maintain accurate records of hours managers worked, the news release said.

The labor department does not disclose how or why an investigation was initiated, according to an email response from Scott Allen, regional media relations spokesman based in Chicago.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that 958,000 food and accommodation services workers in the Midwest left their positions in December 2021.

“Amid this significant shift of workers away from the food service industry, employers should ensure they are paying workers properly,” Lewis said, adding that employers can seek guidance from the labor department.

The toll-free helpline is 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243). The department's website with information on worker's rights is www.dol.gov.

