Home Depot sales exceed expectations

Home Depot saw its sales remain strong in its fourth quarter as it continues to benefit from a sizzling housing market.

Sales for the three months ended Jan. 30 rose to $35.72 billion from $32.26 billion. This beat the $34.88 billion that analysts polled by FactSet forecast.

Home Depot Inc. earned $3.35 billion, or $3.21 per share, in the fourth quarter. A year ago it earned $2.86 billion, or $2.65 per share. Wall Street expected $3.18 per share. Home Depot shares closed at $316.17, down nearly 9%.

Mayo Clinic planning to expand 3 hospitals

Mayo Clinic Health System announced Tuesday plans for $785 million in hospital construction projects.

Mayo is adding 121 beds at its medical center in Mankato, Minnesota, plus a replacement tower for 70 hospital beds in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The two projects have a combined price tag of $353 million.

Mayo also announced plans for a $432 million expansion at its medical center in Jacksonville, Florida.

Consumer confidence down this month

U.S. consumer confidence declined modestly this month but remains high, even as prices for just about everything continue to rise.

The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index – which takes into account consumers' assessment of current conditions and their outlook for the future – ticked down to 110.5 in February from 111.1 in January.

Concerns about inflation rose in February after declining the previous two months, and the proportion of people planning to purchase homes, automobiles and major appliances during the next six months all fell, the Conference Board said.