Macy's quarterly results shine despite supply clog

NEW YORK – Macy's offered an upbeat outlook on Tuesday after reporting strong quarterly results that exceeded Wall Street estimates despite a slew of challenges from inflation to supply-chain clogs.

The New York company also said that it would not spin off its ecommerce division from its Macy's and Bloomingdale's stores, rejecting a push from activist investor Jana to separate the businesses to create better value, similar to what Saks Fifth Avenue did early last year.

The decision followed a comprehensive review, Macy's said.

Like other retailers, Macy's faces rising costs for everything from labor to shipping as supply-chain backups hit companies worldwide during the holidays.

This past holiday quarter also offered an extra challenge – a contagious new variant, omicron, that made some customers nervous about going into stores. It also forced many workers to take sick leave, resulting in surging costs for companies having to hire more workers beyond what was planned to fill that gap.

In November, Macy's said it would a pay a minimum of $15 per hour for new and current workers by May.

But Macy's said it navigated supply-chain shortages by working with suppliers and placing bets on such products as fragrances, fine jewelry, home decor, toys and sleepwear, all areas that performed well in the fourth quarter.

Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette told analysts on a earnings call Tuesday that sales of dressy clothing are improving, but sales are still not back to pre-pandemic levels.

Macy's earned $742 million, or $2.44 per share, for the three-month period ended Jan. 29. That compares with $160 million, or 50 cents per share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted earnings were $2.45 per share.

Revenue rose nearly 30%, to $8.66 billion, from $6.78 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts were expecting profits of $2.01 per share on $8.46 billion in sales.