Ports to get federal grants to ease supply-chain gridlock

WASHINGTON – Clogged U.S. ports are being given access to nearly $450 million in federal money from President Joe Biden's infrastructure law as part of the administration's stepped-up efforts aiming to ease supply-chain congestion and lower prices for U.S. consumers.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday announced the availability of a first batch of competitive grants for ports, which are aimed at reducing bottlenecks that have slowed the flow of goods to store shelves and pushed up costs.

The grants are among several pots of money under the $1 trillion law that the department intends to steer toward providing mid-term and long-term relief to the country's supply chain. U.S. ports will have until May to apply for the grants, which will be awarded by fall.

Stellantis soars

Automaker Stellantis said Wednesday it made $15.2 billion in its first year after it was formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group.

The earnings nearly tripled profits compared with its pre-merger existence. Revenue for the combined business rose 14%.

The company also announced that its 43,000 U.S. workers represented by the United Auto Workers union will get profit-sharing checks of $14,670.

It's the highest payment since profit-sharing began 35 years ago.