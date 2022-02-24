Travel trailer manufacturer to create 100 jobs in Decatur

A California-based travel trailer manufacturer will open an assembly plant and warehouse in Adams County this summer, creating more than 100 jobs, officials announced today.

Lance Camper's Decatur facility will build travel trailers for sale by its dealers in the eastern half of North America.

Initial recruiting is scheduled to begin in early April with preliminary startup planned for July, according to a news release. Production will ramp up over the following six to eight months.

Assembly and supervisory positions are already listed on Lance's website. The job descriptions don't include wage information.

Lance Camper Mfg. Corp. is a subsidiary of Brookfield, Wisconsin-based REV Group Inc., which also owns Fleetwood RV.

sslater@jg.net