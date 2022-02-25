US economy ends 2021 at 7% growth

WASHINGTON – The U.S. economy ended 2021 by expanding at a brisk 7% annual pace from October through December, the government reported Thursday in an upgrade from its earlier estimate.

For all of 2021, the country's gross domestic product – its total output of goods and services – jumped by 5.7%, the fastest calendar-year growth since a 7.2% surge in 1984.

This year, though, the outlook for the economy has dimmed considerably in the face of accelerating inflation, higher borrowing rates, anxious financial markets and the likelihood of a serious military conflict caused by Russia's aggression toward Ukraine. The International Monetary Fund has estimated the U.S. economy will slow to growth of 4% this year.

Jobless claims fall

The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell to a 52-year low after another decline in applications last week.

Jobless claims fell by 17,000, from 249,000 to 232,000 for the week ending Feb. 19, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, fell by 7,250, to 236,250. It was the third straight week of declines.

Mortgage rates dip

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell slightly this week, after rising to their highest level in three years last week.

The average rate on a 30-year loan declined to 3.89% this week from 3.92% the previous week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. A year ago, the long-term rate was 2.97%.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages ticked down to 3.14% from 3.15% one week earlier. It stood at 2.34% a year ago.