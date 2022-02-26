Label maker drops plan to depart city

Avery Dennison, a labels manufacturer that planned to close its Fort Wayne plant and eliminate 170 local jobs, will remain open.

The company announced Oct. 14, 2020, it would close the plant at 3011 Independence Drive after a “strategic review of a number of options.” The decision, company Vice President Jeroen Diderich said at the time, was no reflection on the local employees. Some were expected to relocate to other Avery Dennison plants as it consolidated production into Greenfield, Indiana, and Mentor, Ohio.

It was unclear Friday afternoon how many local workers Avery Dennison currently has. The company did not immediately provide that information nor responses to other questions.

Friday's news release said the local plant will transition to become part of the Avery Dennison Identification Solutions North American operations network to manufacture shipping labels servicing the logistics industry. A “significant investment” will be made to adapt and upgrade the site's infrastructure and capabilities, with a tentative transition in the fourth quarter this year.

A transition plan for the local plant is being developed, including “training and recruiting for any new and different skills or roles required,” said a statement from Diderich, vice president and general manager of Avery Dennison Label and Graphic Materials.

Avery Dennison Vice President Ryan Yost said through the news release that the company is “delighted to announce plans for a new business model to support growth and expansion” of its Identification Solutions business.

The development is “great news for Fort Wayne,” said Yost, general manager of Avery Dennison Identification Solutions. He said it represents a “long-term investment to support the strategic growth projected in the food and logistics segments.”

Avery Dennison, based in Glendale, California, designs and manufactures a range of labels and materials used in industries including retail, industrial and medical. The company, with $8.4 billion in 2021 sales, has more than 35,000 employees in more than 50 countries.

lisagreen@jg.net