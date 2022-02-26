Target delivery firm grows

Shipt, Target's grocery delivery business, sharply increased its same-day delivery service by more than 40% by adding Walgreens and 7-Eleven stores.

Shipt can begin shopping at Walgreens – at over 6,300 locations – for over-the-counter medications, snacks and more.

Kentucky firm hiring

Total Quality Logistics is expanding in three locations in Kentucky and adding 525 new jobs, officials said.The jobs will include entry-level and senior positions across sales, customer service and operations.

Wall Street sees relief

Stocks rose sharply Friday, oil prices fell and investors turned away from gold.

The S&P 500 added 95.95 points, or 2.2%, to 4,384.65. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 834.92 points, or 2.5%, to 34,058.75. The Nasdaq advanced 221.04 points, or 1.6%, to 13,694.62.