Great Resignation seen as chance for revival

A new spin is being suggested for how employers could view the record and relentless employee resignations: What if we call it a Great Revival?

“The same phenomenon can be viewed from two different perspectives,” says leadership and workplace consultant Kevin Eikenberry, who is based in Indianapolis.

The Great Resignation phrase surfaced during the first year of COVID-19, meant to describe the exodus of employees after months of a social-distancing slowdown that allowed people more time to reflect about work, life and priorities. Many of those giving two-week notices decided it was time to escape dissatisfaction.

During a Feb. 9 webinar titled “Secrets to Turning the Great Resignation into the Great Revival,” Eikenberry said today's work-related realities include exhaustion, anxiety, uncertainty, new experiences and new expectations.

The latter two, including remote work flexibility, particularly fuel his Great Revival concept.

The good news, Eikenberry said, is there are just two factors employers can't influence as it relates to retention: when employees decide to change careers or work for themselves.

But he cited many more areas leaders can influence, including helping employees find work they can be passionate about and creating a better work environment – think company culture. Do workers have a voice and feel valued?

Better compensation can drive retention. Eikenberry said some bosses should also sharpen their leadership skills. They have to understand and balance the needs and wants of those on their team – along with those of the organization. Employees, he said, want a sense of purpose, which comes from being clear about desired outcomes.

And even though remote work is attractive for many, Eikenberry said it can create a sense of isolation and lack of clarity for others, leading them to say “I don't know if what I'm doing matters anymore.”

Engagement is important. When employees are asking how things are going and they simply respond “fine” or “OK,” Eikenberry said that's a sign they might not be engaged or care. Engagement shows up in discretionary effort – if people are willing to raise their hand and volunteer.

“Engagement is ownership. Engagement is commitment,” Eikenberry said.

Many of the themes he touched on during the webinar have been talking points in numerous other leadership and workforce development webinars and reports.

I was expecting a little more when it came to the Great Revival concept, but I have my own spin on that.

Resignations can:

• Hurt, severing socialization ties – depending on the resolve of the workers leaving and those staying to remain connected. But that is a good test of relationships. Many people will discover whether the individuals they shared many water cooler conversations or weekday lunches with are enduring friends or were actually temporary work acquaintances. Discovery is good.

• Be an opportunity to reimagine and reenergize. Organizations have the chance to reassess the way they've always done certain work, the value of it and whether there's a chance to streamline and become more efficient. It can create opportunities to leave the comfort zone of familiarity and shift focus to areas that could potentially be more purposeful, productive and even financially prosperous.

• Be a chance to rid some workplace negativity. Occasionally, when workers decide to move on it's because they've become not just discontent but downright disgruntled. These same workers have a tendency to talk about their dissatisfaction with colleagues. The undercurrent can be draining, sucking energy that could best be directed at preserving our mental well-being.

Eikenberry did say employers who only think about “how horrible” it is that so many people are leaving their organization are failing to recognize an opportunity, “missing the big picture.”

If you look at some data, both voluntary and involuntary separations have been rising for several years, Eikenberry said, adding that “this is a moment that matters.”

To share a thought, a favorite quote or other wisdom about leadership, email Lisa Green at lisagreen@jg.net. Lead On also appears online as a blog at www.journalgazette.net/blog/lead-on/.