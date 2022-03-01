Label-making plant to hire 50 employees

The local Avery Dennison plant that company officials in October 2020 said would close, but now will remain open, expects to hire 50 additional employees.

When the closing announcement was made, the label-making plant had 170 workers but is now down to 38, a spokesman said through email.

The company said it expects to make a multimillion-dollar investment in Fort Wayne and another plant in Miamisburg, Ohio, but declined to disclose the specific amount. The local plant at 3011 Independence Drive will transition this year to become part of the Avery Dennison Identification Solutions North American operations. It will manufacture shipping labels servicing the logistics industry, the company said.

Shell to exit Russia

Shell says it's pulling out of Russia as President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine continues to cost the country's energy industry foreign investment and expertise.

The company on Monday announced its intention to exit joint ventures with Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom and related entities. BP announced plans Sunday to shed an almost 20% stake in Russian-controlled Rosneft. Norway's Equinor said Monday it would halt new investment in Russia.

Toyota halts work

Toyota is suspending production at all 28 lines of its 14 plants in Japan starting today, because of a system malfunction that a domestic supplier suspects is a cyberattack.

Kojima Industries Corp. said Monday the problem could be a cyberattack as an error was detected in its computer server system. As a result, the company said its system could not communicate properly with Toyota or monitor production, although there was nothing physically wrong with the production equipment.