Parkview, retailer form partnership

Parkview Health has partnered with national retailer Best Buy to provide online access to medical products that can ease the virtual management of wellness information.

The regional health care system on Tuesday announced a customized website on BestBuy.com – BestBuy.com/Parkview – where its patients can find a curated selection of products recommended by Parkview professionals.

“The care experience extends beyond the walls of our facilities, and we want to provide more options for seamless connections,” said a statement from Max Maile, vice president, virtual health, for Parkview Health.

The web page includes items that are helpful for managing, tracking and monitoring health in four categories – diabetes care, heart health, general wellness and mother and child's health, a news release said.

Items such as glucose monitors, digital thermometers and fitness trackers are available at several price points and have been vetted for quality, safety and accuracy.

Bluetooth-enabled devices on the new web page are confirmed to be compatible with Parkview MyChart, the web-based application that enables communication and virtual health visits with Parkview providers, the release said.

When health monitoring is ordered by a provider, patients can use the compatible devices to automatically share data via MyChart. A compatible blood pressure monitor, for example, could automatically upload a patient's results over a period of time.

A provider can then review the information in MyChart and adjust the care plan accordingly.

“Parkview contacted Best Buy about working together to better serve patients,” Parkview Public Relations Manager Tami Brigle said through email. “We wanted to make it easier for patients to find vetted health and wellness devices and use connectivity to share health information seamlessly, when desired or needed.”

Neither Lutheran Health Network nor IU Health has any comparable arrangements, spokeswomen for those two organizations said Tuesday.

Parkview is not receiving any profits from the arrangement.

“Our intention was simply to make it easier for patients to shop for health and wellness devices using a tailored resource for digital health devices,” she said.

lisagreen@jg.net