Toshiba names CEO amid change

TOKYO – Toshiba has named a new chief executive as it seeks shareholder approval for a restructuring plan.

The company said Tuesday its board had decided Taro Shimada, an executive officer and corporate senior vice president, would replace Satoshi Tsunakawa as chief executive.

In February, Toshiba said it plans to split into two companies, one focused on infrastructure and the other on devices.

Target to invest $5 billion in stores

Target will invest up to $5 billion this year in physical stores, remodeling, new brands and expanding its online fulfillment.

The plans, announced Tuesday at its annual meeting in New York, include opening 30 new stores and remodeling 200 existing stores. The Minneapolis retailer also aims to roll out brand partnerships, including opening 250 more Ulta Beauty shops in its stores.

Zimmer spins off spine, dental firm

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. on Tuesday said it has completed the spinoff of the dental and spine business ZimVie, and those shares would begin “regular way” trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol “ZIMV.”

The spinoff was achieved through the distribution of 80.3% of the shares of ZimVie to holders of Zimmer Biomet common stock on March 1. Zimmer Biomet stockholders were to receive one share of ZimVie common stock for every 10 shares of Zimmer Biomet common stock held at the close of business on the record date of Feb. 15, a news release said.

ZimVie's headquarters will be in Westminster, Colorado.