Ford's EVs a separate business

Ford will split its electric vehicle and internal combustion operations into two individual businesses to accelerate its adaptation of new technology, and the Detroit automaker said Wednesday its transformation into an EV company is accelerating.

Ford plans a major restructuring with two distinct but strategically interdependent auto businesses – Ford Blue, focusing on traditional combustion engines, and Ford Model e, which will develop electric vehicles.

Jim Farley, the chief executive officer of Ford Motor Co., will lead the electric division. Speaking candidly last week at an investment conference, he said that Ford did not want to completely break off its electric division, but that changes were coming.

“We are going all in, creating separate but complementary businesses that give us start-up speed and unbridled innovation in Ford Model e together with Ford Blue's industrial know-how, volume and iconic brands like Bronco, that start-ups can only dream about,” Farley said.

The transformation of the auto industry in just the last year in pursuit of EV technology has been astonishing even to advocates who have pushed for years to put gasoline-powered cars in the rear-view window. A handful of start-ups have compiled billions in capital, including heavy funding from traditional automakers.

But those upstarts have neither the funding of traditional automakers, which sell millions of cars each year, nor the ability to build at scale.

Lucid Group and Lordstown Motors, newer arrivals, released disappointing production projections, highlighting how difficult it is to secure materials and produce vehicles in massive numbers.

But Ford is also competing with EV heavyweight Tesla, which posted record profits last year, and another traditional automaker, General Motors, which is vowing an even faster EV transition.

Ford has already charged into the development of electric vehicles with the Ford GT, Mustang Mach-E SUV and F-150 Lightning pickup, and demand is high.

The company has already taken orders for 150,000 electric versions of its F-150 pickup, and full production of the vehicle is expected to begin early this year. It's building three battery plants, one that will also build electric trucks.

Shares of Ford rose more than 8%, to $18.10, on Wednesday.