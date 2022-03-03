Netflix to buy mobile gamer

Netflix said Wednesday it plans to acquire Finland-based mobile game developer and publisher Next Games for about $72 million.

The deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter, is part of the streaming service's strategy to increase its investment in mobile gaming and increase the ways it can reach consumers through its storytelling.

Next Games, founded in 2013, has developed games based on TV shows including “The Walking Dead.” Last year, it released a mobile game called “Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales,” based on Netflix's sci-fi franchise “Stranger Things.”

OPEC sticks with gradual

The leaders of OPEC and its oil-producing allies are sticking with their plan to gradually increase oil production while Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine sends the price of crude skyrocketing.

The OPEC+ coalition of oil producers – made up of OPEC members led by Saudi Arabia and non-cartel members led by Russia – chose to increase oil production by 400,000 barrels per day in April.

Since July, the coalition has been adding that amount of oil each month to gradually restore deep cuts to production made early in the coronavirus pandemic when demand for fuel plummeted.

OPEC's decision to stick with only modest supply increases while Russia is waging a war is likely to prolong higher oil and gas prices.

Powell sees normal hike

Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday he supports a traditional quarter-point increase in the Federal Reserve's benchmark short-term interest rate when the Fed meets this month, rather than a larger increase that some of its policymakers have proposed.

But Powell did open the door to a bigger hike in the event that inflation, which has reached a four-decade high, doesn't noticeably decline this year, as the Fed expects.

Higher Fed rates typically lead to higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, including for home and auto loans and for credit cards.