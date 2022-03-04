Jobless claims decline last week

WASHINGTON – Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, reflecting a low number of layoffs across the economy.

Jobless claims fell by 18,000, to 215,000, for the week ending Feb. 26, from 233,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, fell by 6,000, to 230,500.

In total, 1,476,000 Americans were collecting jobless aid the week that ended Feb. 12, a small uptick of 2,000 from the previous week's revised number, which was its lowest level since March 14, 1970.

Meijer to buy all solar Duke project can make

Meijer has struck a deal to buy all the solar energy generated by Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions' Navarro County, Texas, project for its first 15 years of operation, officials announced Thursday.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based retailer said the agreement accelerates its commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2025.

“Meijer is building on its longstanding commitment to the environment by integrating sustainability into daily operations, addressing carbon and waste reduction, recycling, offering local and sustainable products, and continuing responsible growth,” officials said in a news release.

Ford monthly sales fall even as orders increase

Ford Motor Co.'s sales last month dropped 21% year over year, the automaker reported.

The automaker's dealers sold 129,273 vehicles last month, with Ford-brand sales down 21% in the month and Lincoln down 23%. Retail sales were down 15%, as Ford and other automakers still work through low inventory issues as a result of supply-chain struggles coupled with high demand.

Ford noted it received more than 72,000 new vehicle orders for February, for a 54,000 increase from last year. Sales of Ford's electrified vehicles, which include hybrids, were up 55% through February, the automaker said.