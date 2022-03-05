Ad-supported, cheaper Disney+ version on way

Streaming service Disney+ is launching a cheaper version with commercials late this year in the U.S. as Walt Disney Co. tries to improve its chances of hitting its subscriber goals.

The Burbank, California, company announced the coming ad-supported tier Friday, but did not disclose the price or a precise launch date.

The ad-free Disney+ costs $8 a month in the U.S., already less expensive than its biggest rivals, including Netflix ($15.50 a month for its standard plan) and HBO Max ($15 a month). It plans to expand the version with advertising internationally in 2023.

Burlington to move to Jefferson Pointe

Burlington will open a store in Jefferson Pointe this spring, filling the space left empty when Barnes & Noble moved across Illinois Road to the Target shopping center last year.

Burlington is moving merchandise from its current location, 4120 Illinois Road, into the new store, officials announced Friday.

The national retailer offers discounts on brand-name merchandise, including men's and women's apparel and accessories, children's clothing, shoes and home décor items.

Sony, Honda plan electric vehicle

Two big names in Japanese electronics and autos are joining forces to produce an electric vehicle together.

Sony Group Corp. and Honda Motor Co. agreed to set up a joint venture this year to start selling an electric vehicle by 2025, both sides said Friday.

The plan is to bring together Honda's expertise in mobility development, technology and sales with Sony's imaging, telecommunication, network and entertainment expertise.