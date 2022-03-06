Indiana asking workers for advice

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development, in partnership with the Indiana Restaurant & Lodging Association, is seeking input from essential workers and employers about what skills workers need and training opportunities.

To advance worker skills, Workforce Development is launching a Technical Assistance opportunity led by the National Skills Coalition in Washington, D.C.

A yearlong project will focus on helping states think creatively about what types of administrative or other policy changes can help support employees, particularly those working in front-line jobs for small businesses.

Workforce Development will facilitate two one-hour virtual focus groups through Zoom, one with employers and another with employees.

Focus group participants will each receive a $50 gift card as a thank-you, a news release said.

Answers will not be discussed with employers or employees, participant names will not be used in any reports, and they will not be asked for any sensitive information.

The focus groups will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Participants must be at least 24 years old.

Sign up at s.alchemer.com/s3/Indiana-Form.