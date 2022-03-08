Dow plummets almost 800 points

NEW YORK – Wall Street had its biggest drop in more than a year Monday as another leap for oil prices threatened to squeeze inflation's grip on the global economy.

The S&P 500 fell 3%, its biggest decline in 16 months, after a barrel of U.S. oil surged to $130 overnight on the possibility the U.S. could bar imports from Russia. Stocks around the world also fell earlier in the day, taking their cue from oil's movements, though their losses moderated as crude receded toward $120 per barrel.

The benchmark S&P 500 fell 122.78 points to 4,201.09. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 797.42 points, or 2.4%, to 32,817.38.

The Nasdaq composite slid 482.48 points, or 3.6%, to 12,830.96. The tech-heavy index is now 20.1% below its record set in November. Such a decline means the index is now in what Wall Street calls a bear market.

The S&P 500 is down 12.4% from the peak it set in early January.

Gold and a measure of nervousness on Wall Street also rose, though not by quite as much as when oil prices hit their peak. The price of gold briefly touched $2,007.50 per ounce before settling at $1,995.90, up 1.5%.

Oil prices have soared recently on worries that Russia's invasion of Ukraine will upend already tight supplies. Russia is one of the world's largest energy producers, and oil prices were already high before the attack because the global economy is demanding more fuel following its coronavirus-caused shutdown.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to her colleagues on Sunday that “the House is currently exploring strong legislation” to further isolate Russia because of its attack on Ukraine. That could include a ban on imports of Russian oil and energy products, she said.

It's a major step that the U.S. government has not yet taken.