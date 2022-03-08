Warsaw treatment tech firm sold

Medartis, a Swiss orthopedic company for head and extremity surgery, said Monday it intends to acquire Nextremety Solutions Inc. of Warsaw for up to $70 million.

Besides an initial cash payment of $40 million at closing, the purchase agreement includes milestone and earn-out payments of up to $30 million linked to the timing of product launches and achievement of certain sales targets, Medartis said in a statement.

Privately held Nextremity Solutions specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of indication-specific technologies for the treatment of fractures and deformities in lower and upper extremities.

Medartis said it would expand its U.S. distribution network and training and education offering, establishing a North American research and development center in Warsaw, where Nextremity Solutions has built a new 69,500-square-foot manufacturing plant for instruments and implants, and employs 84 full-time and four-part employees.

“We anticipate increasing our headcount by 25% by the end of 2022 and would anticipate future hires in 2023 and beyond,” Dave Temple, vice president of marketing and corporate communications at Nextremity, said Monday in an email. “This is a significant opportunity to have a positive impact on this community and take advantage of a large talent pool that exists in Warsaw and surrounding areas.”

Nextremity Solutions CEO Rod K. Mayer, who has been in the orthopedic business for over 40 years, said, “this partnership is an exciting opportunity to jointly develop and commercialize patient-centric solutions. ... By pooling our resources, we will make our current solutions available to more doctors and introduce further innovations to improve treatment options.”