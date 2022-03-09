5G-capable, bare-bones iPhone SE available March 18

SAN RAMON, Calif. – Apple on Tuesday unveiled a new version of its budget-priced iPhone that's capable of connecting to 5G wireless networks, an upgrade already available on the company's upscale models for more than a year.

The latest iPhone SE marks the first upgrade to the bare-bones version of Apple's product in nearly two years. It will sell for $429, an 8% increase from the $399 price tag for the last version. The new iPhone SE will be available in stores March 18.

Even though Apple doesn't make as much money from selling iPhone SEs as it does the pricier models, it will still give the company more opportunities to sell subscriptions to services that have become huge moneymakers, said Tuong Nguyen, a smartphone analyst for Gartner.

Besides the new iPhone SE, Apple also announced it has struck a deal with Major League Baseball to begin showing two Friday night games each week on its video subscription after the sport resolves a labor dispute. The company initially plans to make them available free to all viewers.

Apple also introduced a new desktop version of its personal computer called the Mac Studio that will cost $2,000 to $4,000 for the processing unit.

A high-resolution 27-inch display screen designed for the Mac Studio will cost another $1,600.

The company also rolled out the latest version of its lightweight tablet, the iPad Air, for $600. All those computing devices will be powered by Apple's own in-house chips.