A look at oil embargo's risks

NEW YORK – Critics of Russia have said sanctioning its energy exports would be the best – perhaps only – way to force it to pull back from Ukraine. But the effect of Tuesday's U.S. ban on imported Russian oil will likely be minimal on its own.

The United States imports only a small share of Russia's oil exports and none of its natural gas. Last year, about 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia.

Because the amount is modest, Russia could potentially sell that oil elsewhere, perhaps in China or India. Still, it would probably have to sell it at a steep discount, because fewer buyers are accepting Russian oil.

“By eliminating some of the demand, we're forcing the price of Russian oil down, and that does reduce revenue to Russia,” said Kevin Book, managing director at Clearview Energy Partners. “In theory, it is a way of reducing how much Russia earns on every barrel it sells, maybe not by a lot, but by some. The most important question is whether there's going to be more pressure on the other side of the Atlantic.”

Britain said Tuesday it would phase out Russian oil imports by year's end. But unlike the United States, Europe is deeply reliant on energy it imports from Russia, the world's second-largest crude oil exporter behind Saudi Arabia.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak of Russia underscored that leverage, saying Russia would have “every right” to halt natural gas shipments to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to retaliate against Germany for halting the parallel Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which wasn't yet operating.

Shunning Russian crude has other effects, too. A month ago, oil was selling for about $90 a barrel. Now, prices are close to $130. Energy analysts warn that prices could go as high to $160 or even $200 a barrel and send average U.S. gasoline prices past $5 a gallon, a threshold already reached in some markets.

The U.S. could replace Russian crude with imports from other oil-rich nations, but that could prove politically problematic.

A team of Biden administration officials were in Venezuela over the weekend to discuss energy and other issues, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. But key U.S. senators are warning the administration from seeking any oil import deal from the Nicolas Maduro regime.