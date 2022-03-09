Google to acquire cybersecurity firm

Google is fortifying its cloud services with a $5.4 billion acquisition of the cybersecurity firm Mandiant, the companies announced.

The acquisition is the first of many that analysts foresee in the cybersecurity sector following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Analysts and government officials have said they expect a wave of cyberattacks from Russia and others as geopolitical tensions rise.

Google, a subsidiary of Mountain View, California-based Alphabet Inc., will pay $23 per Mandiant share in an all-cash deal expected to close this year. The price represents a 57% premium on Mandiant's share price in early February, when speculation about a deal between the companies first surfaced.

Mandiant, based in Reston, Virginia, and its 5,300 employees will join Google Cloud as soon as the transaction closes.

Electric cars could be power source

California-based Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and General Motors Co. said they are launching a pilot program to use the automaker's electric vehicles as on-demand power sources for homes in the utility's service area. They expect to test the first vehicle-to-home capable EV by this summer.

To make this possible, GM and PG&E will use the bidirectional hardware and software that will enable power to flow from a charged EV into a customer's home. The companies are working to scale the pilot to open it up for larger customer trials by the end of 2022.

Breeze Airways to add routes, cities

Startup discount carrier Breeze Airways said it will add 35 routes from 10 more cities this summer.

Breeze has been flying mostly in the Southeast and East since it began operating last May. Many of the flights will use 126-seat Airbus A220 jets, which are larger than Breeze's current fleet of Embraer planes.

Breeze and fellow startup Avelo believe they can find a niche on routes that have been overlooked or abandoned by bigger airlines – usually a smaller city on one or both ends.