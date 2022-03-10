Job openings still at near-record level

WASHINGTON – U.S. businesses posted a near-record level of open jobs in January, a trend that has helped push up worker's pay and added to inflationary pressures in the U.S. economy.

Employers posted 11.3 million jobs at the end of January, down slightly from a record of 11.4 million in December, the Labor Department said Wednesday. The number of people quitting their jobs slipped to 4.25 million, down from 4.4 million, though January's figure is still 23% above pre-pandemic levels.

The figures do not reflect any potential effect from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, though few economists anticipate the war will reduce hiring in the immediate future.

Nestle plans plant for creamer alternatives

Nestle USA announced Wednesday it will build a $675 million plant in Arizona to produce beverages including oat milk coffee creamers as consumer demand soars for plant-based products.

Nestle, which makes the Coffeemate brand of creamers, said the factory will mploy more than 350 people and is slated to open in 2024. The plan comes amid a rapid rise in plant-based foods and beverages.

Chevron to upgrade Texas plants, pay fine

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. will pay $118 million for upgrades and compliance measures at three Texas petrochemical plants and pay a $3.4 million civil penalty about allegations it violated the Clean Air Act, according to a proposed settlement. Chevron Phillips was accused of failing to properly operate and maintain its industrial flares, causing excess air pollution in the area.