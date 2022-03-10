Vera Bradley sees profits bounce back

Vera Bradley Inc. more than doubled its profit during the fiscal year ended Jan. 29 as compared with the previous 52-week period, the company announced Wednesday.

CEO Rob Wallstrom said the Fort Wayne-based maker of women's handbags, luggage and accessories “essentially returned to pre-pandemic revenue levels.”

The online retailer reported annual earnings of $17.8 million, or 52 cents per diluted common share, a 105% increase from the $8.7 million, or 26 cents a share, reported for the period ended Jan. 30, 2021.

Full-year sales were $540 million, an increase of 15% from 2020. Fourth-quarter sales were $150 million, a 5% increase. Fourth-quarter earnings, however, were down 35% to $5.2 million, or 15 cents a share, from the $7.9 million, or 23 cents a share, in the previous fiscal year.

By comparison, in March 2020 before the pandemic, the company reported $16 million in earnings on sales of $416 million.

The company's newly released results were negatively affected by “dramatic supply chain delays and freight cost increases” and “substantial digital advertising cost increases,” among other factors, Wallstrom said. The retailer has increased some prices for both brands in an attempt to offset some of those higher costs.

Wallstrom also pointed to several company achievements related to the Vera Bradley and Pure Vida brands in a statement included in the earnings filing.

Pure Vida, an online retailer that primarily sells bracelets, opened its first brick-and-mortar store during the fiscal year just ended. The location in San Diego's Westfield UTC Mall has rung up sales that have “far surpassed expectations” and led to double-digit growth in San Diego-area online sales.

Both brands last year launched collections in partnership with Disney and Harry Potter.

Officials in the last 12 months expanded Vera Bradley's apparel collection to include adding graphic tees, puffer jackets, vests, leggings and a larger selection of pajamas.

The company opened six new Vera Bradley factory stores and closed five underperforming full-line stores, ending the fiscal year with 70 full-line and 75 factory locations.

sslater@jg.net