US unemployment claims rise slightly

WASHINGTON – Slightly more Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, but layoffs have settled to the low, pre-pandemic levels seen before the coronavirus recession in 2020.

Jobless claims rose by 11,000, to 227,000, for the week ending March 5, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs.

The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, rose by 500, to 230,750.

30-year rates nudge up to 3.85%

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week but remain at historically low levels.

The average rate on a 30-year loan hit 3.85%, up from 3.76% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. A year ago, the long-term rate was 3.05%. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, climbed to 3.09% from 3.01% a week earlier. It stood at 2.38% a year ago.

Stocks lower; crude oil drops 2.5%

Technology companies led stocks lower Thursday after another day of choppy trading on Wall Street.

A barrel of U.S. crude oil settled at $106.02, down 2.5%.

The S&P 500 dropped 18.36 points, or 0.4%, to 4,259.52. The benchmark index is now 11.2% below the all-time high it set early this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.18 points, or 0.3%, to 33,174.07, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slid 125.58 points, or 0.9%, to 13,129.96.