Local body shop manager honored

A local third-generation business manager is the recipient of the National Auto Body Council's 2021 Changing and Saving Lives Award.

The winner was Josh Byers, general manager of Automotive Color & Supply, which was started in 1960 by his grandfather and now has multiple locations in the state.

The Changing and Saving Lives Award, announced last week, recognizes a person in the collision-repair industry who has delivered exemplary service “far beyond their role in the industry,” a news release said. Byers was among 16 individuals, a spokeswoman said, who were nominated by peers.

The National Auto Body Council Body has recognized leaders and philanthropists in the collision-repair industry for more than 25 years.

Byers has been involved in many community initiatives including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana, Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana and the World Baseball Academy, a news release said. He also is a member of the Indiana Auto Body Association Board of Directors, president of Refinish Distributors Alliance and serves on the advisory board for Ivy Tech Community College's collision program in Fort Wayne.

The NABC Awards Committee will donate $250 to Women's Industry Network in his name, which he has offered to match, the release said. The committee also will donate $250 to Byers' charity of choice – Skills USA.