Toyota in Japan to cut production

TOKYO – Japan's top automaker Toyota will scale back domestic production during the next three months because of a supply crunch in chips and other parts that have slammed the global auto industry.

Toyota Motor Corp. will cut vehicle production in Japan by about 20% in April, by 10% in May and 5% in June compared with what was planned, spokeswoman Shiori Hashimoto said Friday. Toyota did not give specific numbers.

Toyota, which makes the Camry sedan, Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models, produced 2.88 million vehicles in Japan last year. When including group companies, truck maker Hino and smaller carmaker Daihatsu, production totaled 3.89 million in Japan. Globally, Toyota, Hino and Daihatsu produced about 10 million vehicles.

Yale moves to remove Sackler family name

Yale University has begun removing the Sackler name from its campus, several years after announcing it would no longer accept donations from the family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma.

Yale, which received more than $1 million in donations from the family, last month reassigned an employee from the David A. Sackler Professorship of Pharmacology and has no plans to fill academic posts named for the Sacklers, a university spokesperson said.

West Virginia to land 2 PepsiCo facilities

PepsiCo businesses will build two warehouse and distribution facilities in West Virginia in investments totaling $32.5 million that will employ 185 people, Gov. Jim Justice announced.

PepsiCo Beverages North America will construct a warehouse in Ona, while Frito-Lay North America will build a distribution center in Scott Depot, a news release said.