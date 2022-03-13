Local software helps track workers

Northern Apex noticed employers increasingly expressing interest in tracking employees. And contractors. And visitors on company premises.

So the company, which provides automated data collection, inventory management and other tools, began thinking about how to meet emerging needs. Six months ago, Northern Apex rolled out Presence Software Suite.

The new software, however, isn't about keeping tabs on remote workers to ensure productivity. Instead, the focus is on-site. While the software caters to companies wanting to track information such as attendance and efficiencies, it's also for safety situations that require mustering – central gathering points to help people escape potential harm.

“The product is specifically for tracking people while at the work site and wouldn't be relevant for someone who wanted to monitor remote workers,” said Jeff Garver, a marketing spokesman for ATI – Adaptive Technologies Inc.

Northern Apex, privately held and founded in 1998, is part of ATI, a family of companies with more than 120 staff.

The company said it's had three deployments of the Presence Software Suite since last fall's launch.

Kevin Knuth, business development manager for Northern Apex, provided answers to several questions about the evolution and the new Presence Software Suite. Some responses have been edited for clarity or space.

Q. What was the focus for some of the initial software and technology your business developed?

A. The primary driving force of the original package was simply tracking time spent on projects. This has evolved greatly over the past few years.

Employers want to know if an employee is in their work area, how much work is produced by an employee (automated piece rate) and monitoring of employee movement patterns. From a safety standpoint, the Presence software offers the ability to only allow specific operators use of certain machines, ensuring that the employee operating a machine has been trained how to use it and to adhere to safety protocols. A more recent driver has been Emergency Mustering. This is a solution that allows for the accounting of employees or other personnel in the event of an emergency evacuation of a facility or area.

Q. What are two of the most common issues employers want to address?

A. Two major areas of focus (we) have been helping companies with are labor tracking to increase productivity and safety mustering applications for emergency situations.

Q. Has the COVID-19 pandemic the past two years changed the most common concerns?

A. When COVID first came to attention, there was a great deal of interest in contact tracing. That initial interest is not the core driver of interest currently. Recently, the most interest has been in labor tracking and Emergency Mustering applications.

Q. What are the business capabilities with your Presence Software Suite?

A. They include:

• Work Center Labor Tracking. A data capture device installed at a workstation or defined area that allows you to monitor which employees are present and for how long. This provides measurements of labor efficiency and allows insights into workflow productivity.

• Workcell/Automation Operator Log-On and Training Authentication. If you have sensitive operations that require certified personnel to work on specific tasks, you can be sure the appropriate people are doing that work by associating employee authentication records with unique employee identification and combining that with operator log-on.

• Analyze employee movement patterns. Monitor and measure personnel movement in the present to be sure employees are where they should be, but also look backward into past movement to identify trends in employee location and the amount of time spent at those locations. Identify bottlenecks, inefficiencies and problem areas in your workflow.

• Account for employees in emergency evacuations. Emergency mustering locations can be defined for your facility when an emergency evacuation is necessary. The system provides information on the personnel present at the mustering point and identifies missing employees or facility visitors in seconds without requiring badge swipes or manual checklists. The system also provides vital last-seen location data for missing personnel or visitors.

• Safety and exposure awareness. Zones can be defined that are restricted because they are hazardous or require safety gear and can create alerts or alarms when unauthorized or not properly outfitted employees or visitors attempt to enter defined restricted zones.

Q. Are there certain types of businesses or industries that might benefit most from this sort of software?

A. The system is ideally suited for manufacturing, hotels/service industry, schools, hospitals and nuclear power facilities.

Q. What could a business expect to invest in such software?

A. Cost is a difficult question to answer as it depends on many factors. Will it be used as a stand-alone system? Do we need to integrate into existing systems? How much customization do they desire? Generally speaking, there is a package that makes it affordable for smaller employers.

Q. The new software has tracking features, but not to monitor remote workers. Is that something that could be added in the future?

A. Such a feature does not really fit into the framework of the solution.

Q. What ways to create efficiencies might be addressed through software development in the next five to 10 years?

A. As employers utilize compiled data, efficiencies can be found to improve performance, employee accountability and productivity. Improving employee safety is also a key area that will see improvement as the technology is adapted.

