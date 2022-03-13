State initiative to help small agribusinesses

The Indiana Small Business Development Center, Purdue Center for Regional Development, Purdue Extension and the Indiana state Department of Agriculture are launching an Agribusiness Initiative.

Hoosier small businesses and entrepreneurs in agriculture will have access to no-cost, confidential specialty business advising and training, including financing and crop-yield projections through the Indiana SBDC Agribusiness Initiative. These businesses include producers and processors of agricultural commodities and manufacturers of value-added products, machinery, technology and hardwoods.

They will also have access to U.S. Department of Agriculture loans, value-added product development and commodity exporting, among others.

Entrepreneurs and small businesses are “fundamental to the future growth and sustainability of communities across the state,” said a statement from David Watkins, Indiana Small Business Development Center state director. Watkins is also the Indiana Economic Development Corp. vice president of small business. He said the new partnership initiative will focus on providing small Hoosier agribusinesses with “the tools, resources and training they need to start, grow and innovate.”

Agriculture contributes an estimated $31.2 billion to Indiana's economy each year, a news release said. With more than 15 million acres of farmland, Indiana supports more than 94,000 Hoosier farmers and is a leading producer of corn, soybeans, hogs, poultry, popcorn and tomato products.

Indiana's agricultural businesses are also driving exploration, experimentation and innovation as farmers and scientists work to provide cutting-edge research to help move the global agriculture industry into the future, the release said.

More information and program registration is available online at isbdc.org/agribusiness-initiative/.