Women slowly gain on corporate boards

NEW YORK – Almost extinct are the days when only men sat on U.S. corporate boards. But the speed at which boards have brought more women to the table has slowed, and it's likely to be a decade before boards are evenly split by gender.

One of every 4 directors at U.S. publicly traded companies was a woman at the end of last year, at 26.7%. That's up from 23.5% one year earlier and just 15.1% five years earlier. The numbers come from an analysis by executive-data firm Equilar of companies in the Russell 3000 index, which includes 97% of all investable U.S. stocks.

So progress is continuing, with boards now more than halfway toward potentially having half their members be women. Across the country, women make up 50.8% of the population. But the pace of progress has slowed following big leaps in earlier years.

If changes continue at their current pace, Equilar says corporate boardrooms could be 50% female by 2032. That's the same estimate it gave 12 months ago, showing progress has been steady. But in earlier years, that projection was rapidly moving toward the present, from 2055 to 2048 to 2034 to 2030, before stalling.

Another recent report from Deloitte said corporate boardrooms around the world could reach gender parity in 2045. That's an acceleration from its prior estimate of 2052, published three years earlier.

One reason for the still-long timeline ahead may be that the easiest gains have already been made. Only 80 companies had all-male boards at the end of 2021, according to Equilar's survey, or 2.7% of the total. That's down from 738 five years earlier, or nearly 25%.

Much of the initial progress happened as companies faced heavy pressure to ensure at least one woman was on their board. In some cases, it was a requirement.

California enacted a law in 2018 requiring publicly held companies with principal executive offices in the state to have at least one female director by the end of 2019, for example.

But boards may increasingly see the benefits of having more diversity, rather than just “checking the box” after adding one woman and moving on.

“In the past when I was on a leadership team, I had to really fight to have my voice be listened to, sometimes even at the executive table,” said Mary Zimmer, who retired in 2019 after more than 35 years in the financial services industry.

She recently joined the board of Alerus Financial, based in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and is one of five women on the 10-person board.

Now, she said, well-run companies are heeding the business case for diversity. Increased diversity can only help companies stay in better tune with their customers, who are becoming increasingly diverse themselves.