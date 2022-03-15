Defense tech company chooses city for its 1st Midwest location

A defense industry company has chosen Fort Wayne for its first Midwest office. Pacific Defense, an electromagnetic spectrum operations tech company, will open its newest location at the Northeast Indiana Innovation Center.

Pacific Defense has had a presence in Fort Wayne since 2020 with local employees working remotely, delivering hardware and software solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense as well as defense contractors. Now, company leaders are uniting their Fort Wayne team under one roof with an eye toward growing the local workforce in coming years.

Plans call for Pacific to lease about 2,100 square feet of office and lab space at the innovation center, 3201 Stellhorn Road, adjacent to Purdue University Fort Wayne and Ivy Tech Community College.

Britain to end travel restrictions Friday

Britain's government said Monday all remaining coronavirus measures for travelers, including the requirement that unvaccinated people be tested for COVID-19 before and after their arrivals, will end Friday to make going on holiday easier for the Easter school vacation.

Germany looks to offer gas-price relief

Germany's finance minister proposed a “crisis discount” to dampen the impact of recent fuel price hikes due to the war in Ukraine.

The fuel subsidy proposed by Finance Minister Christian Lindner could see gas prices cut by more than 8 cents a gallon.

He said the measure has yet to be agreed upon by the three-party governing coalition.